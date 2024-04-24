NDC's Eastern Region branch raises GHC5.4 million for Mahama's 2024 campaign

Politics of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Eastern Regional arm of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has amassed an impressive GHC5.4 million to bolster the campaign efforts of flagbearer John Mahama ahead of the 2024 elections.



Donations poured in from various quarters including businessmen, party loyalists, and well-wishers during a fundraising event held at the upscale Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, organized by the Eastern regional secretariat.



The fundraising event, chaired by businessman and Co-founder of the defunct UT bank, Capt. Rtd. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, saw the presence of key party figures including John Dramani Mahama, his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, and former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, alongside Members of Parliament and party executives from both regional and national levels.



Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC, expressed profound gratitude to attendees for their unwavering commitment to the party's ideals, emphasizing the importance of unity and dedication as they march towards victory in 2024.



Addressing the gathering, John Mahama acknowledged the invaluable contributions of stakeholders to the party's growth and sustainability, rallying them to stand firmly behind him in the mission to reclaim power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).