NDC's Fifi Kwetey pledges trustworthy leadership for Ghana in 2024

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a compelling dialogue with Broadcast Journalist Serwaa Amihere on X space, Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), fervently expressed the party's dedication to providing Ghanaians with a leadership they can trust.



Mr Kwetey asserted that the NPP's governance had led the country astray, emphasizing the need for responsible leadership to address Ghana's challenges—an imperative role, according to him, for former President John Mahama.



He stated that the flagbearer of NPP Dr Bawumia lacked the moral capacity to run for presidential elections as he had failed in turning the economy around

Kwetey questioned, "Are you not tired of witnessing Ghana's struggles over the last 7 years, while the leadership persists in claiming that our real problems stem from Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war?"



Labelling the NPP as a party unwilling to admit its mistakes, Kwetey accused them of resorting to deception rather than rectifying the economic crisis they imposed on the nation.



When quizzed about John Mahama's suitability for the 2024 elections, Kwetey stressed the necessity for trustworthy leadership, drawing a sharp contrast with what he perceives as the current administration's arrogance and lack of humility over the past seven years.



In addressing economic revival, Kwetey outlined the NDC's priorities, emphasizing "the restoration of the country, reinstating the confidence of our people by revitalizing the economy and sustaining the rapid acceleration of investment and development witnessed under the NDC government."



Expressing confidence in John Mahama over Vice President Bawumia, whom he accused of lacking integrity, Kwetey acknowledged the upcoming 2024 elections as a formidable challenge that cannot be taken lightly.



In conclusion, the General Secretary passionately called upon all NDC loyalists and Ghanaians, in general, to unite and collaborate in rescuing Ghana from what he perceives as the unfavourable grip of the NPP.



KOD