NDC's General Secretary advocates for experienced representation in Parliament

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Fiifi Fiave Kwettey, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has indicated the importance of considering experience when selecting individuals to represent constituents in Parliament.



Hence, he is calling for a shift away from allowing inexperienced individuals to enter Parliament solely for financial gain.



"I believe what we need to encourage is to push for a lot more people with experience to be entering parliament. Parliament should stop being an avenue where young people who have never worked can get quick access to money and therefore had no experience and rushing into it. It is not bad," Kwettey said during a media interaction.



He emphasised the significance of public service being enriched by individuals who bring substantial experience to the table. Kwettey highlighted the value of entering public service from a background of diverse experiences, asserting that such individuals can contribute meaningfully to governance.



"We need to look at a situation where you’re entering public service from a position of experience. Then you are bringing something to public service, having garnered experience. You bring that experience to public service," he added.