NDC’s Omane Boamah refutes allegations of NPP ballot swap with Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of Elections, has refuted claims that Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana secretly swapped his ballot position with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the recent balloting.



Following the event on September 20, a video suggesting the swap circulated on social media. Boamah stated that despite their grievances with the Electoral Commission, the NDC would not engage in baseless allegations.



NPP's Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, and Akpaloo himself also dismissed the claims as nonsensical, with Akpaloo noting they were not even seated near each other during the process.



The NPP will appear first on the ballot, while the NDC will be eighth.