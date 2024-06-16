NDC’s William Atta Owusu resigns after party disowned him over his claims on the “24-hour economy” policy

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Dr. William Atta Owusu, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has resigned from the party, citing his disownment by the party after years of service.



His resignation comes after the NDC distanced itself from him following controversial comments he made about the party's 24-hour economy policy.



In his resignation statement, Owusu criticized the NDC for its deceitful and ungrateful nature, stating that he will not be associated with an organization that discards its loyal members.



The NDC clarified that Owusu was not an official member of their communication team and urged media houses to refrain from engaging him as a representative of the party.