NDC’s calls for forensic audit of voters register had no substance – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) call for a forensic audit of the voters' register, saying it lacks substance.



In an interview with France 24, he noted that after the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, it became clear that the opposition’s demands were baseless. He added that the NDC has now accepted the EC's electoral program.



Meanwhile, the NDC has emphasized the need for a re-exhibition of the updated voters’ register and called for an audit of the EC’s IT system to address vulnerabilities ahead of the 2024 elections.