NDC’s challenge with collating their votes may lead to them losing election 2024—Nigel Gaisie

Politics of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, a known supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned the party to be vigilant during the 2024 election.



In a social media post, he stressed that poor monitoring of vote collation could cost the NDC victory. He urged the party to secure data transmission from polling stations to avoid tampering, stressing that lapses in this process could lead to a manipulated outcome.



Gaisie advised the NDC to tighten security around results, train agents to report irregularities, and remain vigilant, emphasizing that this caution, not prophecy, is crucial for their success.