NDC’s shifting stance on voters register worrying says NPP-USA

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The New Patriotic Party-USA (NPP-USA) has expressed concern over the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) shift in stance on Ghana’s electoral integrity and comments by the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



In a statement issued on September 17, 2024, the NPP-USA noted that the NDC previously supported the biometric voter register in 2015 but now demands a forensic audit.



They criticized Mahama's recent remarks suggesting military intervention if the NDC loses, calling them dangerous and undermining democracy.



The NPP-USA urged Ghanaians to prioritize peace, stability, and democracy as the December elections approach.