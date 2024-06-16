NDC sacks Communication Member for saying Mahama’s 24-Economy will rear lions

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disowned one of its communicators, Dr. William Atta Wusu, for suggesting a plan to rear lions as part of the party's 24-hour economy policy.



His comments, which aired on Kesseben TV in Kumasi, sparked confusion and criticism.



The NDC quickly distanced itself from Wusu, emphasizing that he is not an official member of the party's communication team.



The NDC is struggling to explain its 24-hour economy policy, facing mockery and criticism from various quarters, including the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).