NDC should not exempt themselves from Ghana’s economic woes – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Angel Online

Solomon Owusu, a communications team member for Movement For Change, criticized the NDC's governance from 2009 to 2017, accusing them of lacking concrete plans.



In a May 21 interview on Angel Morning Show, Owusu argued that the NDC tries to distance itself from Ghana's current issues despite its past governance failures.



He acknowledged the NPP's underperformance but stressed that the NDC also failed to deliver good governance, undermining its credibility.



Owusu highlighted the stable exchange rate before the NDC's tenure and credited former President Kuffour with significant economic growth, which later crashed under the NDC, leading to hardships and power crises.