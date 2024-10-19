You are here: HomeNews2024 10 19Article 1995656

NDC should start process to impeach Akufo-Addo – Alan’s Boy proposes

Andrew Appiah Danquah, a member of the Movement for Change, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to capitalize on the current parliamentary controversy to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on TV3, he emphasized that the NDC should start the process, regardless of the outcome, citing the U.S. as an example where multiple impeachment attempts against former President Trump, though unsuccessful, became significant political events.

Danquah accused President Akufo-Addo of breaching his oath by failing to address issues like galamsey and mismanaging the economy, arguing that this could provide the NDC with sufficient grounds for impeachment.

