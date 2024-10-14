You are here: HomeNews2024 10 14Article 1993640

Politics of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

NDC slams NPP over deliberate electoral misinformation on voting

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Secretary for the NDC, condemned a viral video falsely claiming voters must thumbprint the ballot eight times to vote for the NDC flagbearer.

He stated that this misinformation, broadcast on Wontumi FM, is a deliberate attempt to confuse voters and damage electoral integrity.

Speaking on Morning Starr, he urged institutions, particularly the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to correct such falsehoods and educate the public.

Dr. Amoakohene also emphasized the need for ethical political conduct to ensure a fair and informed electoral process.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment