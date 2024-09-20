NDC stayed in opposition for eight years to come and insult us with 24-Hour economy – Ahiagbah

Politics of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to present clear policies ahead of the 2024 election.



In an interview with Channel 1 Television, Ahiagbah expressed concern that, after eight years in opposition, the NDC has yet to offer a convincing strategy for improving the country.



He specifically dismissed the NDC's proposal for a 24-hour economy, calling it an "insult to our intelligence" and argued that the opposition has no substantial plans to address the nation's challenges.