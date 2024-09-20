You are here: HomeNews2024 09 20Article 1983662

Politics of Friday, 20 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NDC stayed in opposition for eight years to come and insult us with 24-Hour economy – Ahiagbah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Richard Ahiagbah Richard Ahiagbah

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to present clear policies ahead of the 2024 election.

In an interview with Channel 1 Television, Ahiagbah expressed concern that, after eight years in opposition, the NDC has yet to offer a convincing strategy for improving the country.

He specifically dismissed the NDC's proposal for a 24-hour economy, calling it an "insult to our intelligence" and argued that the opposition has no substantial plans to address the nation's challenges.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment