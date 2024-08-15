You are here: HomeNews2024 08 15Article 1970288

Source: Daily Guide

NDC stealing our policies -Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha Salam Mustapha

NPP National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha has accused the NDC of copying the party's policies, particularly the recent NDC pledge to absorb tuition fees for first-year tertiary students.

Mustapha argued that the NDC’s proposal mirrors ideas previously championed by the NPP, including statements made by Vice President Bawumia.

He described the NDC’s promise as a "vote-buying gimmick" and questioned their ability to implement such policies effectively, given that the NPP had already established systems like the Ghana Student Loan Trust.

This accusation has ignited debate over political integrity and the originality of campaign proposals as elections approach.

