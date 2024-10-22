NDC storm mining sites in Ashanti with a campaign, reiterating Mahama’s commitment to responsible small-scale mining

Politics of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to support responsible small-scale mining if elected, dismissing claims it would ban the sector.



During a tour of Manso Adubia, committee member Samuel Hadjor reassured miners that the NDC will protect their livelihoods while ensuring environmental care.



The party plans to offer technical training and enforce sustainable practices, including land reclamation.



Michael Kwadwo Peprah, President of the Small-Scale Miners Association, praised the NDC’s proposals, criticizing the ruling NPP’s failure to address challenges and calling for a decentralized licensing system to help miners.