NDC strategizes election monitoring with secret cameras on trees

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has unveiled plans for robust monitoring of the upcoming 2024 general elections, including the installation of covert cameras on trees to ensure accountability for any election-related disturbances.



Akamba highlighted the party's intention to supplement the use of drones for monitoring with additional measures, particularly the deployment of concealed cameras positioned on trees.



During an interview with Kasapa FM, Akamba underscored the significance of these cameras in capturing instances of security personnel misconduct during elections and holding them accountable for their actions.



He referenced past incidents of violence during elections, such as the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, to justify the necessity of these monitoring measures and raised concerns about the adequacy of investigations into such incidents.



With the 2024 general election slated for December 7, 2024, and featuring prominent contenders like NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, heightened scrutiny of the electoral process is expected.