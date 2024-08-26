NDC supporters challenge NPP over politicization DRIP equipment

Politics of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Tensions erupted in Upper Manya Krobo as NDC supporters stormed a hotel owned by NPP parliamentary candidate Joseph Tetteh, protesting the use of District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) equipment.



The heavy machinery, part of a government initiative to improve roads, was found parked at Tetteh’s hotel, adorned with NPP and Bawumia posters.



This sparked accusations of politicizing government resources.



The situation escalated into a violent clash, requiring police intervention to restore calm.



NDC supporters are demanding the equipment be relocated to the District Assembly, raising concerns about political misuse of the DRIP initiative intended for community development.