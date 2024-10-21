NDC targets 94% of North Tongu votes

Politics of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) aims to secure 94% of the votes in the North Tongu constituency during the December 2024 elections.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the area's MP, emphasized this goal at a gathering in Mepe, building on the 89.7% vote share from 2020. He credited the NDC’s achievements in health, education, infrastructure, and livelihood programs for this target.



Ablakwa also highlighted plans to revive the Juapong Textile Factory and the Aveyime Rice Factory under the NDC’s "24-hour economy" policy if they return to power, which promises job creation for local youth.