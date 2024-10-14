You are here: HomeNews2024 10 14Article 1993454

Source: Ghanaian Times

NDC targets all 11 Upper West seats

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) aims to win all 11 parliamentary seats in the Upper West Region in the December 2024 elections, adding three to their current eight seats.

Former President John Dramani Mahama emphasized this goal during his campaign in Nadowli, urging voters to avoid "skirt and blouse" voting, which combines candidates from different parties.

He highlighted the NDC's track record in economic management and promised improvements in roads, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Mahama warned against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) promises and called for support for realistic alternatives the NDC offers.

