NDC threatens to burn Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotels

General News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

NDC member Emmanuel Azubila Abdul Salam has sparked outrage by threatening to burn hotels of NPP officials, including MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong, if the NDC loses the December elections.



This comes after Acheampong's earlier comments, seen as inciting violence, which he later clarified as a call for legitimate efforts to win.



The escalating tensions between NDC and NPP ahead of the December 7 elections have raised concerns, with many urging peaceful campaigning to avoid violence.