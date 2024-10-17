You are here: HomeNews2024 10 17Article 1994660

Politics of Thursday, 17 October 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NDC to address media today over Amenfi Central PC’s disqualification

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fifi Kwetey Fifi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding a press conference today, October 17, 2024, to address the disqualification of their Amenfi Central parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan, for the upcoming elections.

NDC General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey emphasized that the people's will won't be undermined.

Gyan's disqualification came after a legal challenge in May and an injunction that prevents her from running.

The Electoral Commission stated the court case is unresolved, making her ineligible to contest for the seat.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment