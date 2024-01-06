NDC to adopt Jehovah's Witnesses evangelism method for its 2024 campaign – James Gunu

Politics of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Volta Regional Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunu, has revealed that the party in the region will adopt the Jehovah's Witnesses style of evangelism for its 2024 electioneering campaign.



According to Gunu, that method will ensure that the party takes its campaign messages to every corner of the region and meets every voter to be part of the process.



"The campaign will be a retail campaign where we will adopt the Jehovah's Witnesses strategy of reaching out to everybody, especially non-members of the NDC because we need the numbers," he said.



This, he said, will be communicated to all the branches and every member of the party will return to his or her branch to get the message down to the people.



The Regional Secretary was addressing participants last Tuesday during a Special Borborbor Night organised by the NDC's Ho Central Constituency Youth Wing at the Ho Dome E.P. Primary School premises in Ho.



He further said every top leader of the party in the region will be involved in talking to the people about how crucial the 2024 election is for the NDC and for that matter Ghana as a whole.



Emphasising the relevance of adopting this method of campaign, Mr Gunu, said the 2024 general election is about the survival of the region and the country.



Deputy Youth Organiser of the party in the Ho Central Constituency, Emmanuel Kofi Aryee, said the Special Borborbor Night programme was to enhance unity, fraternisation and usher in the new year, hinting at more exciting programmes ahead.



Some key party members who took part in the programme were a Deputy National Secretary, Mustapha Gbande; Deputy National Organiser Elikem Kotoko; Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central Constituency Benjamin Komla Kpodo; and Parliamentary Candidate (PC) elect for Ho Central Constituency Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu, among others.