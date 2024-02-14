NDC to announce Mahama's running mate by end of March - Joseph Yammin

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Joseph Yammin, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that the party will reveal its running mate for flagbearer John Dramani Mahama by the end of March.



In an interview on Abusua FM, Dr. Yammin explained that the party is following a calendar that dictates the completion of structures to name the vice-presidential candidate by March.



He mentioned that once the running mate is announced, the party will launch its manifesto, paving the way for the official start of the campaign.



Several names have been circulating as potential candidates for the position, including Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Eric Opoku, Kojo Bonsu, Kwame Awuah Darko, Alex Mold, Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, and Togbe Afede XIV.



Dr. Yammin expressed confidence in the NDC's plan and campaign strategy, emphasising that the party is not perturbed by the actions of its opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the NPP. He urged voters to view any vote for the NPP as a "Vote Bawumia, get Nana Addo free."