NDC to deploy drones to monitor December polls

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: CNR

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced a strategic move to deploy drones to monitor the December general elections in the region.



The primary aim behind this initiative, according to Ashie Moore, is to ensure the security of over two million votes for the party and reinforce monitoring mechanisms to prevent any potential irregularities.



With a targeted goal of securing over two million votes in the region, the NDC perceives this endeavour as pivotal in shaping the election’s outcome.



Ashie Moore disclosed that comprehensive plans are already in motion, including the training of personnel tasked with operating the drones.



“Next week, we are going to train constituency executives on how to use drones to monitor what happens during the elections,” Ashie Moore told cheering supporters.



Although specifics regarding the deployment remain undisclosed, Ashie Moore stressed the party’s commitment to securing all necessary resources for a smooth electoral process.



The NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, also called for vigilance during the polls.



“One of the key things in this election is going to be vigilance. We can do all the campaigning we want but if we are not vigilant on the day and don’t cover every polling station with eagle eyes, you will do everything you can and not achieve the objective that you want and so in Greater Accra in particular, we want you to cover your polling stations with the best party agents.”