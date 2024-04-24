NDC to officially outdoor Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate today

Politics of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold a ceremony today, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, to officially introduce Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the party's running mate for the upcoming December general elections.



The event will take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in Madina.



This event marks the second time the NDC will be introducing Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama at the same venue, the first being in July 2020 ahead of the previous year's elections.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is expected to lead a team of party members on a nationwide tour to engage with Ghanaian voters, listen to their concerns, and explain the party's agenda for the next four years.



The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 5 pm, will see the participation of several prominent figures within the NDC, including members of parliament and representatives from various sectors such as the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Women Groups, academia, Civil Society Organizations, Labour Organizations, and the Creative Arts industry.



In her policy statement in 2020 after being introduced as the running mate, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted her commitment to ensuring that the voices and concerns of all Ghanaians, including children, the youth, the aged, and persons with disabilities, are reflected in critical decisions.



She emphasized the need for meaningful education reform, leveraging vocational and technical training, and promoting equal opportunities based on meritocracy.



Reflecting on her nomination, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang expressed gratitude and humility, acknowledging the significance of being the first woman on a major party's ticket for the vice presidency in Ghana's history.



She underscored her commitment to collaborative leadership and urged Ghanaians to translate their excitement into action, emphasizing the importance of collective effort in nation-building.



The outdooring ceremony will not only showcase the NDC's commitment to inclusivity and progressive leadership but also serve as a platform for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to outline the party's vision for a prosperous and inclusive Ghana.



Her nomination as the running mate is seen as a strategic move, considering her expertise and experience, especially as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.