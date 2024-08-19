You are here: HomeNews2024 08 19Article 1971494

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

NDC to unveil 2024 Manifesto in Winneba on August 24

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

The manifesto is expected to outline the party's plans for addressing the country's pressing issues The manifesto is expected to outline the party's plans for addressing the country's pressing issues

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chosen Winneba as the venue for the launch of its 2024 election manifesto.

The event is set for Saturday, August 24, 2024, and will be held at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium at the University of Education, Winneba, located in the Central Region.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the party's flagbearer, will be the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment