Politics of Wednesday, 19 June 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
2024-06-19
NDC unveils national campaign team for December 7 general elections
National Democratic Congress (NDC)
The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its national campaign team for the upcoming December 7 general elections.
The appointments, made on Tuesday, June 18, followed extensive consultations and deliberations, according to a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.
Fifi Kwetey will lead the
Read full articlecampaign team as its Coordinator, with Joseph Yammin as Deputy Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns. The team will operate under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee, which includes NDC’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.
The National Campaign Team includes:
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary) - Campaign Coordinator
Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer) - Deputy Campaign Coordinator for regional campaigns
Richard Quashiga - Deputy Campaign Coordinator for parliamentary campaigns
Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney - Deputy Campaign Coordinator for Special Operations
Sammy Gyamfi - National Communications Officer
George Opare Addo - National Youth Organizer
Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei - National Women’s Organizer
Alhaji Cole Younger - National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
Prof. Joshua Alabi - Head of Flagbearer’s campaign
Joyce Bawa Mogtari - Spokesperson for Flagbearer’s campaign
Beatrice Annan - Deputy Spokesperson for Flagbearer’s campaign
Alex Segbefia - Head of Running Mate’s campaign
James Agyenim Boateng - Spokesperson for Running Mate’s campaign
Eric Adjei - Deputy Spokesperson for Running Mate’s campaign
Additional team members are:
Richard Anamoo - Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum
Shine Gaveh - Representative of the Cadres Front
Dr. Nashiru Issahaku
Obuobia Darko-Opoku
Mary Ewusi
The Campaign Steering Committee consists of:
Johnson Asiedu Nketia - Chairman
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
Dr. Ato Forson
Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho
Alhaji Hudu Yahaya
Kofi Totobi Quakyi
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
Dr. Kwabena Duffour
Betty Mould Iddrisu
Julius Debrah
Marrietta Brew
Dr. Valerie Sawyer
Sam Pee Yalley
Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi