You are here: HomeNews2024 10 17Article 1994720

Politics of Thursday, 17 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

NDC urges supporters to avoid unauthorized ads amid DKB's promotional skit

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sammy Gyamfi play videoSammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised its supporters against creating or disseminating unauthorized advertisements for the upcoming campaign.

This directive, reportedly, comes on the heels of comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney's (DKB) skit titled "Cash Your Bank Cheque at 2 AM in John Mahama's 24-Hour Economy," which aims to promote Mahama's vision for a vibrant economy.

Critics,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment