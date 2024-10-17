NDC urges supporters to avoid unauthorized ads amid DKB's promotional skit

Politics of Thursday, 17 October 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised its supporters against creating or disseminating unauthorized advertisements for the upcoming campaign.



This directive, reportedly, comes on the heels of comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney's (DKB) skit titled "Cash Your Bank Cheque at 2 AM in John Mahama's 24-Hour Economy," which aims to promote Mahama's vision for a vibrant economy.



Read full articleincluding IMANI Africa's Franklin Cudjoe, argue that such humor could trivialize serious policy discussions, potentially complicating the NDC’s communication strategy.



National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, in a statement, highlighted the importance of a unified message, warning that independent advertisements could create confusion during this critical election period.



While acknowledging the enthusiasm of their sympathizers, Gyamfi emphasized the need for coherence as the party approaches the December 7 polls. He encouraged supporters interested in promotional materials to consult the National Communications Bureau for guidance.



