NDC vows to probe Bawumia's role in PDS scandal

Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced the NDC's intention to investigate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's involvement in the Power Distribution Service (PDS) scandal if the NDC comes into power.



The PDS scandal, which surfaced in July 2019, revealed that PDS had presented invalid insurance security for the takeover of ECG assets. Initially, the company was required to provide payment securities in the form of either a demand guarantee or a letter of credit issued by a bank.



Speaking in response to Dr. Bawumia's Address to the Nation, Gyamfi accused the NPP flagbearer of diluting the requirement of a bank guarantee to an insurance guarantee in the PDS contract, describing it as corrupt.



He dismissed Dr. Bawumia's claim of being incorruptible and pledged that the next NDC government would hold him accountable for his role in the PDS scandal.



Gyamfi said, "Ghana lost $2 billion dollars as a result of this scandal according to the IEA. What is even sad is that till date, electricity bills totaling GHS1.5 billion that Ghanaians paid to PDS has not been refunded to the state."



"Bawumia must understand that unlike President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia has no immunity after leaving office and as such, he will be held liable and accountable by the government of President Mahama in 2025, for his role in the PDS scandal," he added.