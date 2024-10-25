NDC was right by sitting at Majority side – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), defended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus's decision to occupy the Majority side of Parliament.



He stated that the recent departures of two NPP members and one from the NDC automatically shifted the balance, making the NDC the majority.



Akpaloo argued that the NDC's seating arrangement was justified, especially after Speaker Alban Bagbin's ruling on October 17, which declared four seats vacant, further diminishing the NPP's numbers.



The shift exacerbates existing tensions between the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as both factions vie for control of Parliament.