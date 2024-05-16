NDC will abolish betting tax – Youth Organizer

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Mr. Richard Nyarko has assured Ghanaian Youth that the next NDC administration will abolish the betting tax.



He disclosed on Radio 1 monitored by MyNewsGh.com the party’s commitment to mobilizing youth support for the NDC ahead of the 2024 election to ensure this does not become a mirage.



Mr. Nyarko underscored the NDC’s dedication to amplifying the voices of young people in the political arena. He expressed confidence in the youth’s ability to drive positive change and emphasized the importance of their active involvement in the electoral process.



“We have a focus and our focus is getting the youth in the region ready for the 2024 election and for Change, and to make the NDC party attractive to you. Our mission for the 2024 election is that 80% of the you in the region (Eastern Region) should stand with the NDC so we are fighting for every single youth vote, and chasing after every youth in the region,” he disclosed.



Central to Nyarko’s message was the promise of the NDC to address pressing issues that directly impact the youth, one of which is the commitment to repeal the betting tax if the party secures victory in the 2024 election.



“To the youth who go on sleepless nights to bet only for Akufo-Addo to take ten per cent of your winning…when he has no hands in strategic betting, NDC is telling you that it will scrap the betting tax for you”, he promised.