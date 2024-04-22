NDC will be shocked by 2024 election outcome-Salam Mustapha

Politics of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has confidently stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be shocked by the outcome of the December 7, 2024, general elections.



Despite concerns over economic hardship, Mustapha is adamant that the incumbent government will retain power.



During an interview on the Angel Morning Show, Mustapha expressed his unwavering belief in the NPP's victory, saying, "Anytime I embarked on a campaign tour and returned I only tell people that we are going to win the 2024 general elections and it would be a surprise to the NDC.



They will not understand how it happened, but it is definitely going to happen because we [the NPP] are like the shadow in the dark."



Mustapha used a metaphor to illustrate his point, stating that the NPP's shadow is bright but currently obscured by darkness. He emphasized his confidence in the NPP's ability to win, asserting, "With very confidence in me, NDC will never win the 2024 election."



He also highlighted the party's readiness to intensify its campaigns and grassroots efforts to secure votes, aiming to break the eight-year cycle of political power that has become a trend in Ghanaian politics.



Mustapha underscored the importance of the groundwork laid by the party, stating, "So, the factors that are going to help us win the elections are there, it is on the grounds."