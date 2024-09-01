NDC will breakdown your houses to build morgues so vote against them – Napo urges Zongos

Politics of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate, has urged Zongo communities to vote against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.



Speaking in Nkoranza, he claimed that the NDC plans to demolish houses in Zongo areas to build mortuaries, labeling the NDC as a party associated with harm and accusing them of not having the best interests of Zongos at heart.







