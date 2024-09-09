You are here: HomeNews2024 09 09Article 1979078

NDC will do more for Northern Region – Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC's running mate, has promised the Northern Region that the next NDC government will prioritize development and job creation.

Speaking at Hon. Haruna Iddrisu's campaign launch in Tamale, she highlighted initiatives like the 24-Hour Economy, Big Push, and National Apprenticeship Programme.

She also pledged to address the high cost of Hajj, expand educational infrastructure, and provide scholarships for Zongo students.

Praising Haruna Iddrisu's parliamentary work, she urged voters to re-elect him and support John Mahama for president to bring development to the region.

