NDC will not make promises it can’t deliver - John Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserted that the party would refrain from making promises it cannot fulfill.



Speaking during his two-day "Building Ghana" tour in the Upper East Region, Mahama highlighted the importance of honesty in leadership, stating, "Don't tell the people you will do something you know you do not intend to do."



The tour aims to gather the views of Ghanaians to shape the NDC's manifesto for the upcoming elections. Mahama emphasized the need to stabilize and grow the economy, focusing on strategic investments across the country's value chains. He cited the example of Benin, where a focus on cotton exports had a transformative impact.



Mahama outlined plans to revive the cotton industry and enhance irrigation facilities in the Upper East Region to boost food production. He expressed concerns about stalled rehabilitation projects for dams, emphasizing the importance of irrigation for agricultural expansion.



Addressing the Tamde irrigation dam project, Mahama stressed the potential for creating jobs and preventing migration to the South for employment. He pledged to complete ongoing projects and tailor investments to regional capacities, ensuring meaningful job creation.



Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, President of the Upper East Region's House of Chiefs, expressed hope that Mahama's engagement with residents would contribute to crafting strategies to end conflicts, particularly in Bawku. The Paramount Chief emphasized the need for peace to restore the region to its former status and wished Mahama success in his endeavors.