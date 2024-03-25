NDC will slash ECG losses within first 100 days – John Jinapor

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Ranking Member on Parliament's Energy and Mines Committee, has affirmed that if the NDC wins the upcoming December elections, they will prioritize reducing losses at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) within the initial 100 days of assuming office.



In an interview with Accra-based TV3 on Sunday, March 24, Jinapor reiterated the NDC's dedication to ensuring the sustainability of ECG by implementing measures to significantly diminish losses. He highlighted the groundwork laid by the previous Mahama-led NDC government in addressing ECG's losses before leaving office.



Jinapor assured that upon assuming office, the NDC would swiftly act to achieve this objective, employing appropriate strategies and competent personnel. He emphasized the importance of transparency, effective regulatory oversight from bodies like PURC and the Energy Commission, and realistic target-setting for ECG.



Additionally, Jinapor stressed the NDC's commitment to restoring confidence in Ghana's energy sector among the international community and businesses through robust measures and policies.