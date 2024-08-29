NDC will win the elections, mark my words – John Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has expressed confidence in winning the 2024 general elections during his campaign in the Greater Accra region's Amasaman Constituency.



He urged Ghanaians to resist the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of deceiving the public and causing economic hardships, including rising inflation and fuel prices.



Mahama emphasized that the NDC would not allow the NPP to deceive them again and predicted that the NDC would secure victory in the December 7, 2024, elections.