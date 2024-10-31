NDC winning 2024: Executives in bed with the NPP must watch it – James Agbey warns

Politics of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: 3news

James Agbey, an operative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concerns about certain NDC executives collaborating with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to undermine the party's campaign in constituencies like Korle Klottey, Dome Kwabenya, and Awutu Senya West.



He warned that their actions, which violate party principles, are being closely monitored and will have serious consequences.



Agbey emphasized that despite internal challenges, the NDC is poised to win the 2024 elections and called for unity among party members to ensure success for their candidate, John Mahama.