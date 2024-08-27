NDC winning Central, Greater Accra but NPP leading in other regions- Political & Security Analyst

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Political and Security Analyst Paul Boateng suggests that while the NDC is strong in the Central and Greater Accra regions, the ruling NPP leads in other parts of Ghana.



He predicts that the NDC has a high chance of winning in Greater Accra with a margin of around 70% and might secure a narrow win in the Central region.



However, Boateng warns that the NPP is likely to dominate in other regions, especially if they improve the economy before the elections.



He advises the NDC to intensify their efforts, particularly in the Ashanti and Eastern regions, to enhance their chances of success.