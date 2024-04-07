NDP to prioritize preparations for 2024 general elections over Ejisu by-election

Politics of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Party (NDP) leadership has stated that fielding a candidate for the upcoming Ejisu by-election is not currently a top priority for the party, focusing instead on preparations for the 2024 general election.



Alhaji Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NDP, mentioned during a press briefing that the party is still deliberating and will assess the situation based on the regional unit's assessment before making a decision.



He emphasized the importance of communal inclusivity and participation in governance, urging political parties to prioritize these aspects to foster societal development.



The NDP plans to unveil a comprehensive roadmap in the coming months in preparation for the 2024 general elections, aiming to outline their strategies and priorities.