NDP to prioritize preparations for 2024 general elections over Ejisu by-election

The National Democratic Party (NDP) leadership has stated that fielding a candidate for the upcoming Ejisu by-election is not currently a top priority for the party, focusing instead on preparations for the 2024 general election.

Alhaji Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NDP, mentioned during a press briefing that the party is still deliberating and will assess the situation based on the regional unit's assessment before making a decision.

He emphasized the importance of communal inclusivity and participation in governance, urging political parties to prioritize these aspects to foster societal development.

The NDP plans to unveil a comprehensive roadmap in the coming months in preparation for the 2024 general elections, aiming to outline their strategies and priorities.

