Source: GNA

NDPC launches Ghana’s Vision 2057 document

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has launched "Vision 2057," a framework aimed at improving Ghana's living standards and achieving upper middle-income status by 2057.

The framework targets macro-economic stability, social cohesion, public service efficiency, human capital development, science and technology, land reforms, infrastructure, and sustainable energy.

Launched by Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante, it calls for a multi-party approach to ensure successful implementation despite election cycle changes. The framework synthesises past development strategies and involved consultations with stakeholders.

The NDPC emphasised that flexible plans are needed to align with varying political agendas and ensure long-term development goals.

