NE/R: Mahama enskinned as 'Chief of Peace'

General News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama was honored last Monday with the title of Chief of Peace, or Chief of Suhudoorana, by Chief Duuraana Abudu of Walewale in Ghana’s North-East Region.



The enskinment ceremony took place at Duuraana’s Palace, where Chief Abudu praised Mahama’s longstanding commitment to peace and unity, Graphic Online reports.



He highlighted Mahama’s distinguished career, which includes



Read full articleroles as a Member of Parliament, deputy minister, Minister of Communications, and President of Ghana.



Chief Abudu commended Mahama for his reputation as a peaceful leader, acknowledging his honesty and urging him to uphold these values in his future endeavors, including the upcoming 2024 elections.



He also made requests for local improvements, including a police station, a tertiary institution, and a ministerial position for the region.



In response, Mahama thanked Chief Abudu and the people of Walewale for the honor. He promised to maintain peace throughout the electoral process and cautioned the current administration against undermining the democratic process.



Mahama’s visit was part of a fundraising effort by the North-East Regional National Democratic Congress for the 2024 elections, accompanied by former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and NDC Regional Chairman Tanko Ibrahim.