NEDCO initiates revenue mobilization campaign starting Feb 26

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) is scheduled to commence the third phase of its revenue mobilization exercise on February 26, 2024.



This phase aims to target customers with outstanding debts, including government institutes, state-owned entities, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), as well as private organizations.



NEDCO has issued a statement urging its customers with arrears to make prompt payments to prevent disconnections and avoid possible embarrassment.



Moreover, the company has requested customers facing billing issues to visit the customer service centre with adequate evidence to seek redress.



