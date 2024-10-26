You are here: HomeNews2024 10 26Article 1998818

NEIP CEO blasts NPP MPs/PCs for doubting party's 2024 election chances

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has criticized New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs and candidates for their lack of commitment to the 2024 election campaign.

In a Facebook post, he expressed disappointment over their apparent doubts about the party's chances of winning, urging them to take their campaigns seriously.

Nkansah emphasized that the NPP's success relies on the collective effort of all members and remains confident in the party's ability to secure victory, asserting that those doubting the party will seek positions if it wins.

