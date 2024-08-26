NEIP creates over 100,000 jobs since 2017-CEO

General News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has announced that NEIP has created over 100,000 jobs since its inception in 2017.



Speaking at The Presidential Pitch event on August 23, 2024, Nkansah highlighted NEIP's support for 250,000 beneficiaries, including 35,000 businesses and 15,000 startups.



The program aims to drive youth entrepreneurship and innovation, supported by partnerships with institutions like the World Bank and USAID.



The event, themed “Youth Entrepreneurship: Power and Possibilities,” showcased 30 finalists, with Naamgwinaa Samuel winning the newly renamed Dr. John A. Kumah Prize.