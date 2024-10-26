NGOs, CSOs, FBOs benefitted from $51M to push Comprehensive Sexuality Education - NAPO

Politics of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) has claimed that the NDC initially established Ghana’s Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum, asserting that it was developed during Okudzeto Ablakwa’s tenure as Deputy Education Minister and that NGOs, CSOs, and faith-based organizations were involved.



He revealed that $51 million in funding was allocated between 2012 and 2016, targeting ages 10-19, and that CSE was introduced from kindergarten up.



Ablakwa has rejected these claims, challenging NAPO to present evidence of a pro-LGBTQ curriculum.



NAPO criticized Ablakwa’s stance, noting that the GES Board, which included faith-based representatives, approved the curriculum's integration.