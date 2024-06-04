NHC rejects Nana Ngoah Anyimah’s request to change gazette to Bibianehene

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: newsghana.com

The National House of Chiefs (NHC), led by Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, has rejected a request from destooled sub-chief Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II to change his gazette name from Krontehene of Sefwi Anhwiaso to Bibianehene.



Despite warnings from Aduana Royal Stool elders, Kodom II sought the change without their consent.



The NHC's due diligence prevented the erroneous approval, maintaining his status as Krontehene.



The Aduana Royal family is pursuing legal action to officially revoke his chieftaincy status.



Nana Okofo Berema Kwabena Being II emphasized the importance of adhering to traditional and legal procedures in chieftaincy matters.