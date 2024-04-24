You are here: HomeNews2024 04 24Article 1933166

NHIA CEO advocates for inclusion of foreign nationals in NHIS

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has advocated for the inclusion of foreign nationals visiting Ghana in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In an interview on Citi TV's Face to Face, Dr. Aboagye emphasized the importance of extending health insurance coverage to non-Ghanaians, stating that it aligns with the principles of universal health coverage.

He argued that incorporating visitors into the NHIS would benefit both Ghana and the visitors, ensuring that everyone has access to healthcare services and reducing the burden on the government during public health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Aboagye proposed making health insurance mandatory for visitors and designating specific facilities to cater to their healthcare needs, emphasizing the mutual benefit for citizens and visitors alike.

