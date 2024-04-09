NHIA CEO announces plan for mandatory annual medical check-ups for Ghanaians

Health News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, has introduced an ambitious plan aimed at ensuring every Ghanaian undergoes at least one annual medical check-up.



This initiative seeks to not only address existing health issues but also to proactively identify potential risks, thereby fostering a healthier population nationwide.



In an upcoming interview on JoyNews’ Upfront program, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, formerly the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, elaborated on the core principles guiding this initiative.



He emphasized that preventive healthcare is a fundamental right for all citizens, not just a privilege for the select few.



Under the plan, Ghanaians who are not yet registered with the NHIS will be captured during their visit to the hospital for their annual check-up.



The shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention, according to Dr. Aboagye, can significantly reduce disease burden, enhance overall well-being, and boost productivity across all sectors of society.



The NHIA is currently finalizing the modalities for the implementation of this initiative, with plans set to commence as early as next month.



This move aligns with broader national healthcare objectives outlined in Ghana’s health policy framework, emphasizing preventive measures to reduce the incidence of diseases and improve maternal and child health outcomes.