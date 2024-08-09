You are here: HomeNews2024 08 09Article 1968413

NHIA CEO inaugurates Shama district office

On August 9, 2024, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has inaugurated a new office in Shama District, Western Region.

NHIA CEO Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye highlighted his 4-point vision for improving healthcare, including a focus on preventive care, eliminating copayments, issuing Ghana Cards to children, and expanding NHIS coverage.

District Chief Executive Emmanuel Dadzie praised the NHIA's efforts and innovations like the NHIS short code *929 and MyNHIS app.

The event, chaired by Nana Isaac Kwamina Afful, who donated the land, emphasized the importance of community engagement and proper maintenance of the new facility.

